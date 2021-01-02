Manchester Custos welcomes Mandeville Regional's first New Year baby

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Custos Rotulorum for Manchester Garfield Green yesterday welcomed the first newborn at the Mandeville Regional Hospital for 2021.

Baby Zane was born at 12:33 pm on New Year's Day.

His mother, Janiel Guebral, received a gift basket from Green.

Green told OBSERVER ONLINE that gifts were presented to mothers at the hospital yesterday.

“All the postnatal and antenatal mothers were presented with gifts by my wife,” he said.

“It is important to note that Ms Guebral, mother for Zane, thanked the nurses for her experience at the hospital,” he added.

Kasey Williams