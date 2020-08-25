Manchester Municipal Corporation building closed after mayor's positive COVID-19 test
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The municipal corporation here is closed today, following news yesterday that Mayor of Mandeville and chairman of the municipality Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for COVID-19.
When OBSERVER ONLINE made checks this morning, a security guard was observed securing the gate at the entrance to the corporation which is located on Hargreaves Avenue in Mandeville.
Peter Bunting who is seeking a fourth consecutive term as Member of Parliament for Manchester Central - representing the opposition People's National Party (PNP) - in the September 3 parliamentary election is in self-quarantine after contact with Mitchell. The latter was part of Bunting's team on Nomination Day, August 18.
Bunting is awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy