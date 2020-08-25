Manchester Municipal Corporation building closed after mayor's positive COVID-19 test

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The municipal corporation here is closed today, following news yesterday that Mayor of Mandeville and chairman of the municipality Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for COVID-19.

When OBSERVER ONLINE made checks this morning, a security guard was observed securing the gate at the entrance to the corporation which is located on Hargreaves Avenue in Mandeville.

Peter Bunting who is seeking a fourth consecutive term as Member of Parliament for Manchester Central - representing the opposition People's National Party (PNP) - in the September 3 parliamentary election is in self-quarantine after contact with Mitchell. The latter was part of Bunting's team on Nomination Day, August 18.

Bunting is awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test.

Kasey Williams