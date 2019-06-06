Manchester Municipal Corporation corruption trial begins
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The trial for the multi-million dollar corruption probe at the Manchester Municipal Corporation started on Monday.
Eight persons have been charged in the matter, which include allegations of forgery, conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money by false pretense.
Former Deputy Superintendent of the Road and Works Department Sanja Elliott, former Acting Secretary Manager and Director of Finance David Harris and former temporary works overseer Kendale Roberts were charged in the matter.
Also implicated in the investigation and charged are a bank employee, a former employee of Elliott and Elliott's parents and wife.
The case started in 2016.
According to representatives of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the sum under investigation has now increased to some $400 million.
Representatives from the National Integrity Commission (NIC) and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-corruption Agency (MOCA) are also part of the prosecution team.
The witness list has 59 people and prosecutors say it may have to be trimmed.
Retired Mandeville Mayor Brenda Ramsay has already taken the stand as a witness.
The trial could extend beyond a month.
Alicia Sutherland
