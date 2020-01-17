Manchester businessman Jackie Minott is dead
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Prominent Manchester business giant John O Minott Snr affectionately called Jackie Minott has died at age 84 after a lengthy illness.
He died on Thursday afternoon at the Hargreaves Memorial hospital in Mandeville.
Minott is credited as being instrumental in the processed coffee industry through his third-generation business, the Jamaica Standard Products (JSP) company based at Williamsfield in the parish.
He also started the annual High Mountain Coffee Road Race. The over 30-year-old event is considered to be the oldest road race in Jamaica.
President of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Kenisha Dwyer Powell in a statement said Minott, “was a stalwart in his field and has made significant contributions; not just to the parish of Manchester but to our country and the globe at large.”
The Manchester Chamber of Commerce has expressed condolences to his wife Beverly and family as well as the management and staff of JSP.
Kasey Williams
