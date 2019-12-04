Manchester construction worker shot dead on site

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A Manchester man was shot dead at a construction site in the community of Cobbla in the parish's north yesterday (December 3).

He has been identified as 33-year-old Yoma Ashley, otherwise called 'Homie'.

Police reports are that Ashley was at work shortly after midday when a gunman approached him and opened fire hitting him in the head and upper body multiple times.

Ashley was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Kasey Williams