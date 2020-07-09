Manchester councillor crosses floor to join JLP

MANCHESTER, Jamaica—Councillor for the John's Hall division Faith Sampson this morning crossed the floor of the Manchester Municipal Corporation and joined the minority Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Sampson gave notice of her decision shortly after the start of the Corporation's regular general monthly meeting minutes after 10:00 am.

People's National Party councillors including the mayor, Donovan Mitchell, were informed of Sampson's decision by letter.

Kasey Williams