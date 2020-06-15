Manchester farmer charged $100k for breaking curfew

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A Manchester farmer was fined $100,000 when he appeared in the Manchester Parish Court last Wednesday for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Charged is 33-year-old Kemar Morgan of Pillar district in the parish.

According to the police, on Sunday, May 24, Morgan was observed in breach of the curfew order and was instructed to go home but refused.

The police said he was interviewed and searched. They said Morgan gave inconsistent reasons for being on the road during the curfew hours and that a knife was removed from his pocket.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act. He was also charged with being armed with an offensive weapon and was fined an additional $2,000.

The police are urging persons to abide by the regulations issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act.