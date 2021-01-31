Manchester farmer charged with housebreaking and larceny

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A Manchester farmer has been charged with house breaking and larceny following an incident in his community on Friday, January 2.

Charged is 30-year-old Yanik Smith, of Newfield district, in the parish.

The police said that 5:00 pm, Smith allegedly kicked in the front door of the complainant's premises and removed US$1,200 while the complainant was absent.

The complainant made a report to the police after realising that the funds were missing.

The police said Smith was arrested following investigations.