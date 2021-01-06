Manchester farmer held with firearm

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A Manchester farmer has been arrested following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on the Rebury main road, Mandeville on Monday, January 4.

Charged is 32-year-old Ricardo Martin of Clarks Town Road, Porus in Manchester.

According to the police about 9:05 pm, a team of officers conducted an operation in the area, Martin was searched and black Springfield .45 pistol with a magazine containing one .45 round of ammunition found in his waistband, hidden in a grey sock.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court day is being finalised.