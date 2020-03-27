Manchester farmer shot dead, councillor condemns murder

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A Manchester farmer was shot dead at his home in the usually quiet community of Ballynure in the parish's northwest on Wednesday.

According to reports shortly after 4:00 am the farmer, named by councillor for the Mile Gully Division, Rohan Kennedy (PNP) as Desmond Mitchell, was at his home when he was called outside by someone he apparently knew. It is further reported that shortly after, residents heard loud explosions. Mitchell was later found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Efforts to get information from the police regarding the incident were unsuccessful.

Councillor Kennedy condemned the killing and is urging residents to share information with the police.

“I just want to remind the community to remain calm and as safe as possible. If there is anything that they [residents] know or saw, please pass on the information to the police. Crime is everywhere. It is at our doorsteps now, but one of the best ways to fight it, is to pass on information to the police,” he said.