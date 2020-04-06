Manchester man accused of chopping relative over food

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The police on Saturday charged 49-year-old mason Ian McDonald with wounding with intent following an incident committed in his community of Pratville district, Asia in Manchester.

The police said that on Wednesday, April 1 about 3:00 pm, McDonald went to his cousin's house to ask him for a food item but when his request was not met, he allegedly used a machete to chop his relative on his head.

The police were summoned and the complainant was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

McDonald was subsequently arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear before the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday, April 29.