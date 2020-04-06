Manchester man accused of chopping relative over food
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The police on Saturday charged 49-year-old mason Ian McDonald with wounding with intent following an incident committed in his community of Pratville district, Asia in Manchester.
The police said that on Wednesday, April 1 about 3:00 pm, McDonald went to his cousin's house to ask him for a food item but when his request was not met, he allegedly used a machete to chop his relative on his head.
The police were summoned and the complainant was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.
McDonald was subsequently arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear before the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday, April 29.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy