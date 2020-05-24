Manchester man charged for murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Manchester man has been charged in connection with the April murder of 43-year-old Kassa Halstead of Mandeville in the parish.
Charged is 31-year-old Jermaine Townsend of Richmond district also in the parish.
According to the police about 1:45 pm, Halstead was at his worksite at Delightful district, St Elizabeth when two men—one armed with a firearm—approached him and shot him multiple times.
He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His licensed firearm and an undetermined sum of cash were stolen, the police said.
The accused was charged on Friday, May 22 after he was pointed out on an identification parade.
