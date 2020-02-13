Manchester man charged with double murder
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — A Manchester man who is accused of killing his girlfriend and her friend on February 5 at Knowles Crescent in Mandeville has been charged.
Charged with double murder is 38-year-old Roland Williams, otherwise called 'Anthony', 'Sammy Boy' and 'Long Mouth', of New Green in the parish.
Police reports are that 29-year-old hairdresser Shanika Dixon and her friend, 35-year-old bartender Llara Mullings, were asleep in Dixon's house when the man forced his way into the house by removing a burglar bar and louvres from a kitchen window. Dixon was reportedly shot first, then Mullings.
Dixon's three children who were reportedly inside the house at the time were not harmed.
Hours later the police captured Williams during an operation along the Williamsfield main road in the parish.
Williams is to be appear in court at a later date.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy