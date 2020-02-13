Manchester man charged with double murder

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — A Manchester man who is accused of killing his girlfriend and her friend on February 5 at Knowles Crescent in Mandeville has been charged.

Charged with double murder is 38-year-old Roland Williams, otherwise called 'Anthony', 'Sammy Boy' and 'Long Mouth', of New Green in the parish.

Police reports are that 29-year-old hairdresser Shanika Dixon and her friend, 35-year-old bartender Llara Mullings, were asleep in Dixon's house when the man forced his way into the house by removing a burglar bar and louvres from a kitchen window. Dixon was reportedly shot first, then Mullings.

Dixon's three children who were reportedly inside the house at the time were not harmed.

Hours later the police captured Williams during an operation along the Williamsfield main road in the parish.

Williams is to be appear in court at a later date.

Kasey Williams