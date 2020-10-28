Manchester man charged with murder

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – The Manchester Police have arrested and charged a man with murder, wounding with intent, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Charged is 30-year-old Derrick Batchelor of Land Settlement.

Reports are that about 7:45 pm on June 4, three men were travelling in a motor vehicle on the Kirkland main road in the parish. On reaching a section of the roadway a gunman reportedly opened gunfire at the vehicle, killing one of the occupants — 39-year-old Terrence Stewart of Land Settlement. One of the men escaped without injury, while the other received a gunshot wound to the arm.

The matter was reported to the police and Batchelor was subsequently arrested. He was charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.