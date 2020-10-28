Manchester man charged with murder
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – The Manchester Police have arrested and charged a man with murder, wounding with intent, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Charged is 30-year-old Derrick Batchelor of Land Settlement.
Reports are that about 7:45 pm on June 4, three men were travelling in a motor vehicle on the Kirkland main road in the parish. On reaching a section of the roadway a gunman reportedly opened gunfire at the vehicle, killing one of the occupants — 39-year-old Terrence Stewart of Land Settlement. One of the men escaped without injury, while the other received a gunshot wound to the arm.
The matter was reported to the police and Batchelor was subsequently arrested. He was charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy