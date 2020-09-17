Manchester man slapped with four charges

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Twenty-eight-year-old Toby Clarke has been slapped with four charges following an incident that occurred in his community of Chudleigh district, Manchester on Friday, June 12.

According to the police, about 9:20 pm, Clarke went to the complainant's home armed with a handgun and demanded money from him. The accused also reportedly fired shots; however, the complainant managed to escape.

A report was made to the police and Clarke was later arrested.

He has been charged with; shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, assault with intent to rob and conspiracy. His court date is being finalised.