Manchester mother and daughter missing

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Thirty-two-year-old Angella Gayle and her daughter, four-year-old Brianna Walker, both of New Green district in Manchester have been missing since Saturday, June 6 the police have reported.

Gayle is of fair complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. Brianna is of fair complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that the pair was last seen at their home sometime after 8:00 pm on Saturday. They have not been heard from since. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unconfirmed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angella Gayle and Brianna Walker is being asked to contact the Mandeville police at (876) 625-3423, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.