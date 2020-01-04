Manchester mother and one-year-old daughter missing
MANCHESTER, Jamaica –Thirty-one-year-old Angella Gayle and her one-year-old daughter Mia Walker of Hampton Road, Porus in Manchester have been reported missing since Thursday, January 2.
Gayle is of a brown complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 11 inches tall.
Reports from the Mandeville Police are that Gayle and her daughter were last seen along Main Street in the parish capital and have not been heard from since.
At the time, Gayle was wearing a brown blouse, red pleated shorts and a pair of brown slippers. Mia's mode of dress is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gayle and Mia is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police at 876-962-2250, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Gayle was available at the time of this publication.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy