Manchester mother and one-year-old daughter missing

MANCHESTER, Jamaica –Thirty-one-year-old Angella Gayle and her one-year-old daughter Mia Walker of Hampton Road, Porus in Manchester have been reported missing since Thursday, January 2.

Gayle is of a brown complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that Gayle and her daughter were last seen along Main Street in the parish capital and have not been heard from since.

At the time, Gayle was wearing a brown blouse, red pleated shorts and a pair of brown slippers. Mia's mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gayle and Mia is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police at 876-962-2250, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Gayle was available at the time of this publication.