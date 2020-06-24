Manchester mother goes missing again

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Thirty-two-year-old Angella Gayle of New Green district has again gone missing.

Gayle and her daughter were previously reported missing on June 6, and subsequently returned home. Gayle went missing again on Sunday, June 21.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that Gayle was last seen at home some time after 5:00 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She was last seen in May Pen, Clarendon.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angella Gayle is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police at (876) 625-3423, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.