Manchester murder suspect surrenders to police

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man who was on the run for allegedly stabbing his child's mother to death on Monday, has since surrendered.

Head of the Manchester Police Division, Superintendent Wayne Cameron, said the accused turned himself in at the Williamsfield Police Station in the parish Wednesday afternoon.

Cameron said that he is scheduled to be questioned Saturday morning and is then expected to be charged by the end of the day.

Police reports are that the suspect and his child's mother, 30-year-old Jamielee Brown of Red Berry district in Porus, had a dispute about 10:30 am Monday, during which she was stabbed.

She was pronounced dead at hospital.

-Alicia Sutherland