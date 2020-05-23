Manchester police hail 'brave residents' who apprehended alleged thief

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester police are hailing as brave the actions of residents, who apprehended a man suspected of at least two incidents of shop breaking and larceny in Mandeville in the parish on Sunday, May 17.

According to reports received, 47-year-old Omar Forbes of North Race Course Road in the parish was handed over to the police after residents spotted him with stockings and other items allegedly stolen from a store in the town centre.

Subsequent investigations implicated Forbes in two incidents, one on Thursday, May 14 and the other on Saturday, May 16. He was then charged.

A court date for Forbes is being arranged.

Meanwhile, the police urged the public to contact their local police or the 119 emergency number whenever suspects or suspicious persons are seen in their communities, as attempting to apprehend such persons can expose them to tremendous risk.