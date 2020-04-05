Manchester police identify man killed in gun attack

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police here have released the identity of a man who was shot dead during a gun attack at his apartment in Mandeville, Saturday evening. Two other men were shot and injured.

He is 22-year-old Chanderpaul Gayle, a resident of Rembrandt Close in Mandeville.

Police reports are that shortly before 7:00 pm Gayle and two men were at an apartment complex when armed men entered the premises opening fire on the group.

They were taken to hospital where Gayle was pronounced dead on arrival and the other two men hospitalized.

KASEY WILLIAMS