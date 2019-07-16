Manchester police investigating stabbing death of woman

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old woman who was killed in the parish on Monday.

She is identified as Jamielee Brown of Red Berry District in Porus.

Police reports are that at about 10:30 am Brown got in an argument with a man who allegedly stabbed her during the altercation.

She was pronounced dead at hospital.

The alleged perpetrator is believed to be on the run and the father of Brown's child.

Alicia Sutherland