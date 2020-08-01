Manchester police list seven most wanted

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Police here have listed six men and a woman as wanted in connection with crimes including murders committed in the parish. The police are asking these individuals to turn themselves in by Monday, August 3.

Wanted by the police are:

Shawn Geoffrey McPherson otherwise called 'Piggy', a taxi operator and farmer of Redberry district, Manchester. He is wanted for the murder of his eight-month-old son and the wounding of the child's mother, committed on May 30, 2019.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Oshane Thompson otherwise called 'Sausage', unemployed of Pleasant Valley, Clarendon. He is wanted for the murder of Andre Davis committed on December 25, 2018 at Plowden District, Crosskeys, Manchester.

Twenty-nine-year-old Oshane Delaphena, otherwise called 'Doggie' of Albion District, Manchester. He is wanted for the murder of Akeem Swaby otherwise called 'Munga' committed on March 20, 2017 about 1:45 am at Albion District, Manchester. He frequents Negril and Westmoreland.

Jillian Bernard, otherwise called 'Juma' from Spalding, Clarendon. She is wanted for the 2012 murder of Dr Phil Chamberlain at Cobblestone Plaza, Brumalia Road in Mandeville. She frequents Montego Bay in St James and the Corporate Area.

Christopher Tate otherwise called 'Chris' is wanted for wounding with intent (two counts) committed on June 9, 2020 in Asia district, Manchester. He frequents the parishes of Hanover, Westmoreland and St Catherine (Old Harbour).

Thirty-six-year-old Garnett Dixon otherwise called 'Pollo', unemployed of Resource district, Manchester. He is wanted for multiple cases of sacrilege and housebreakings in Manchester. He frequents the parish of Clarendon.

Andre Ingram otherwise called 'Jazz' from Aenon Town, Clarendon. He is wanted for wounding with intent (shooting) and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, committed on June 11, 2018 at Aenon Town.

Kasey Williams