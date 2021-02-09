Manchester residents urged to access free COVID-19 testing

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester Health Services (MHS) is urging residents in Manchester to access free COVID-19 tests, as the health team intensifies its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parish Manager for the MHS, Sandia Chambers-Ferguson explained that due to the increase in cases in the parish, the health team has been going to several high risk communities to test residents and conduct sensitisation sessions.

She noted that the team also conducts door to door visits to engage house holders and business owners and distribute information about the disease.

“I am encouraging residents in the South Manchester communities to come out this week and access the free testing as our team will be in Alligator Pond, Plowden and Cross Keys on Wednesday, February 10, between the hours of 9:00 am and 2:00 pm. Also, on Thursday, February 11, the team will be in the community of Resource in South Manchester from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. We will also be distributing masks and sanitisers,” Chambers-Ferguson said.

The parish manager added that during the third week in February, the health team will be in the communities of Prospect, Old England and Albion in Manchester. She said residents will be notified as the team goes into the community to conduct the sensitisation and testing sessions.

Chambers-Ferguson is appealing to residents to educate themselves about COVID-19, adding that “it is important to get tested as soon as you begin to experience any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 such as headache, fever, sore throat, cough, loss of taste and nausea”.

She added that testing is offered daily at the Mandeville Comprehensive Clinic on Race Course Road in Manchester and at the Christiana Health Centre in Christiana, every Tuesday and on first and third Thursdays from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.