Manchester teen drowns in river

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Fifteen-year-old Raheem Campbell of Huddersfield district, Manchester, is suspected to have drowned at Pike district in the parish on Tuesday, June 2.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 1:20 pm, Raheem went to a river with friends where he allegedly got into difficulties and drowned.

The police were summoned and the body was removed to the morgue.

Investigations continue.