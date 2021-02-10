Manchester woman killed in crash identified

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here have released the identity of an elderly woman who was yesterday killed in a motor vehicle accident on the Greenvale main road in Mandeville.



Deceased is Ena Whitely of Wick War District, Huntley in the parish. She is believed to be in her 60s.



The police say that about midday, Whitely was a passenger in a Toyota Probox public passenger vehicle, travelling on the Greenvale main road when the driver attempted to overtake a truck.



The driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a median.



The occupants of the car were taken to hospital where Whitely was pronounced dead.



Four other passengers were treated and released.

The driver is said to have been admitted.



Kasey Williams