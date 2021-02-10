Manchester woman killed in crash identified
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here have released the identity of an elderly woman who was yesterday killed in a motor vehicle accident on the Greenvale main road in Mandeville.
Deceased is Ena Whitely of Wick War District, Huntley in the parish. She is believed to be in her 60s.
The police say that about midday, Whitely was a passenger in a Toyota Probox public passenger vehicle, travelling on the Greenvale main road when the driver attempted to overtake a truck.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a median.
The occupants of the car were taken to hospital where Whitely was pronounced dead.
Four other passengers were treated and released.
The driver is said to have been admitted.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy