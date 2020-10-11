Manchester woman missing; last seen in Coronation Market

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Thirty-two-year-old Angella Gayle of Battersea, Mandeville in Manchester has been missing since yesterday.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 4:45 pm, Gayle was seen at Coronation Market in downtown, Kingston wearing a yellow and green blouse, blue shorts and a pair of blue slippers. She has not been heard from since. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angella Gayle is being asked to contact the Kingston Central Police at 876-922-8860, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photo of Angella Gayle was available.