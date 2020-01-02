Mandatory e-filing of Individual Income Tax now in effect
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding all taxpayers currently filing Individual Income Tax (IIT) that they are now required to file IIT Returns online via the administration’s online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.
According to TAJ, this measure took effect on January 1, and mandates the electronic filing of IIT Returns including employed individuals with other sources, self-employed persons and pensioners focusing on the following Returns:
- ITO5
- S04 with no Income Tax liability
- Refund claims
TAJ said it has been providing support to these taxpayers to meet this legal obligation through training sessions for persons identified in this sixth phase of the mandatory e-filing requirement.
This move, TAJ said, is in keeping with the administration’s continued focus on enhancing system capacity to capture data in a more accurate and timely manner, as well as to assist in the efforts to develop a more efficient tax system.
TAJ noted that other returns already mandated to be filed electronically include Corporate Income Tax, General Consumption Tax, Employer’s Annual Return (S02) as well as all returns by large taxpayers which all have 100 per cent online filing compliance.
The administration added that these categories of taxpayers continue to benefit from the convenience of filing and paying their taxes online, as they are able to do so at any time from any location worldwide.
