Mandela Highway eastbound lane to be closed at Central Village this weekend
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The eastbound carriageway along the Mandela Highway will be closed at Central Village for two days this weekend to facilitate repairs to a section of the road pavement, the National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting.
NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw said that the roadway will be closed at 9:00 am on Saturday, February 1 and traffic should be able to access the area by 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 2.
Shaw said that provisions will be made to ensure the continued movement of traffic from the direction of Spanish Town into Kingston.
The carriageway will be closed just above the Texaco service station from where motorists will be redirected across the median onto the westbound lanes. They will then head back onto the roadway leading into Kingston at the Hi-Pro Ace Supercentre. A single lane of traffic will be maintained in either direction between both points, the NWA said.
