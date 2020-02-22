Mandeville gas station fire victim dies

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — One of the five people hospitalised following Friday afternoon's massive fire at the Heaven's Fesco service station in Mandeville has succumbed to burns he sustained, OBSERVER ONLINE has been reliably informed.

Relatives confirmed that the deceased, a pig farmer and mechanic, from the vicinity of Hatfied in Manchester died on Saturday afternoon at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston after being transferred from the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

His name is being withheld at this time.

Kasey Williams