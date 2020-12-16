Mandeville gets new pathology lab
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Southern Regional Health Authority will be opening a newly built pathology lab, constructed and donated by the Lions Club of Mandeville and the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education Fund, tomorrow.
The new lab was built at an approximate cost of $87.4 million, and will serve Manchester, St Elizabeth, and Clarendon.
It is located on state-owned property, adjacent to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.
Lions Club fundraising events, including “Men Who Cook” and “Medics in Concert”, alongside support from sponsors, contributed significantly to the project.
Pathology services in the southern region have been “woefully lacking” for decades, with medical practitioners having to send samples to Kingston and Montego Bay.
