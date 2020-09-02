Mandeville hospital to cap waiting room at 120, introduce digital appointments
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Mandeville Regional Hospital (MRH) says it will be implementing several new measures to better manage the number of patients in the hospital.
The measures are expected to improve physical distancing and reduce wait times.
CEO for the MRH, Alwyn Miller said beginning Monday, September 7, the Outpatient Department will only accommodate 120 patients in the waiting area, beginning at 6:00 am. He said that as the number of patients decrease, others will be allowed in.
“Provisions will be made for patients to wait external to the facility. Special accommodations will be made for the elderly, pregnant women, mothers with babies, and physically challenged persons," he explained.
But patients requiring assistance should be accompanied by only one relative, Miller said.
In addition, the hospital said a digital appointment system for select clinical services will be implemented this month and will be phased in over the next six months.
According to Miller, the system will allocate specific appointment times for patients, which will result in patients being allowed entry to the hospital closer to the time of their appointments.
He encouraged the public to adhere to the changes as they were designed with their best health interest in mind.
