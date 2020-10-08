Mandeville mayor denies floor crossing rumours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mayor of Mandeville and People's National Party Councillor for the Royal Flat division, Donovan Mitchell this morning dispelled rumours that he had intentions of crossing the floor in the Manchester Municipal Corporation to join the Jamaica Labour Party.

Mitchell, who was the campaign manager for Peter Bunting's bid in the September 3 General Election told councillors that crossing the floor is not part of the agenda.

"If such would be done we would be in some serious constitutional matters," he said.

Kasey Williams