Mandeville roads flooded

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Some of the main thoroughfares in the south-central town of Mandeville are now flooded as heavy and persistent rains batter sections of the island.

Manchester Road, sections of deCarteret Road, and other roads, have been inundated by flood waters forcing motorists to use alternative routes.

Some roads have been reduced to single lane traffic.

Just last week Manchester Central Member of Parliament Rhoda Crawford, Mandeville Mayor Donovan Mitchell, and representatives of the National Works Agency toured the affected roads to find solutions to the longstanding flooding issues.

Kasey Williams