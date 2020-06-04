Manhunt for Manchester man accused of killing mother of four

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A manhunt has been launched by the Manchester police in search of a man who is accused of killing the mother of his four children in the community of Heartease on the outskirts of Mandeville Thursday afternoon.

Relatives of the deceased woman have identified her as Shanalee Bailey, who is believed to be in her early 30s.

Police reports are that shortly after 2:00 pm, Bailey's lifeless body was found in her house.

Relatives of the deceased told OBSERVER ONLINE that she and her children's father had been having relationship issues.

The deceased worked as an Observer newspaper vendor three years ago.

Kasey Williams