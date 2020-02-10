Manhunt for St Thomas gas station robbers
ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Detectives assigned to the St Thomas Division have launched a manhunt for two men who reportedly robbed a petroleum service station on the Golden Grove main road in the parish yesterday.
According to the police, about 9:30 am a team of officers responded to a report of a robbery at the service station.
Upon arriving at the scene, the robbers reportedly challenged the police, opening gunfire at them.
A confrontation ensued and the men escaped in a car that was parked close by.
They left behind a Heckler & Koch 9mm pistol, which was seized by the police. The vehicle was later found abandoned in a cane field.
Persons with information that can assist investigators are being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-1027, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.
