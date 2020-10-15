Manpower and Maintenance Services donates PPE to Mandeville Regional Hospital

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited (MMS) yesterday donated some $350,000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and supplies to the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester.



According to a statement from the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), the items included 1, 000 N-95 medical face masks, 1,000 dust masks, 500 Nitrile gloves, one 55-gallon drum of hand sanitiser and one 55-gallon drum of alcohol.



Deputy CEO of MMS, Garth Hinchcliffe, said the hospital is close to the heart of founder – Audrey Hinchcliffe, because that is where she received her early nursing training.

“Our CEO feels blessed and fortunate to give back to her community and country, knowing that it will help us all during this pandemic. This is not a lot, but I am sure it will be helpful because your facility is among a host of others that we try to help,” Hinchcliffe said.



Chairman of SRHA, Wayne Chen , expressed gratitude for the donation, and described the MMS founder as “a daughter of Trelawny and Manchester who had not forgotten her roots, but had continued to give outstanding public service to both parishes.”



“She has done a lot and as my mentor and friend I will continue to show gratitude for her outstanding service to us all,” Chen said.



Regional Director, Michael Bent also thanked MMS for the donation, pointing out that the company had responded quickly to the request for the items that would keep the frontline staff safe.



“These N95 masks are like hot bread these days and are heavily utilised, so we are more than grateful for them,” Bent said.