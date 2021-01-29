Man's body found near Heroes Circle
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are now processing a scene on Eve Lane in the vicinity of The National Heroes Circle in Kingston where the body of a man was discovered lying on the side of the road at around 2:00 pm this afternoon.
Deputy Superintendent at the Central Kingston Police Station Oral Henry told OBSERVER ONLINE that the police are yet to determine how the deceased ended up at the location.
However, a resident who spoke with OBSERVER ONLINE said he was in his house when heard a single gunshot, followed by the sound of a speeding vehicle leaving the area.
The man said that when he went outside about 20 minutes later, he saw the body of a man with dreadlocks, wearing gold jewellery lying on the side of the road.
Police have cordoned off the roadway at the corner of Eve Lane at the First Church of Christ Scientist.
At 3:55 pm, the police had not yet removed the body.
Investigations are ongoing, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy