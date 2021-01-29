Man's body found near Heroes Circle

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are now processing a scene on Eve Lane in the vicinity of The National Heroes Circle in Kingston where the body of a man was discovered lying on the side of the road at around 2:00 pm this afternoon.

Deputy Superintendent at the Central Kingston Police Station Oral Henry told OBSERVER ONLINE that the police are yet to determine how the deceased ended up at the location.

However, a resident who spoke with OBSERVER ONLINE said he was in his house when heard a single gunshot, followed by the sound of a speeding vehicle leaving the area.

The man said that when he went outside about 20 minutes later, he saw the body of a man with dreadlocks, wearing gold jewellery lying on the side of the road.

Police have cordoned off the roadway at the corner of Eve Lane at the First Church of Christ Scientist.

At 3:55 pm, the police had not yet removed the body.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.