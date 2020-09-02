Manufacturing company donates hand sanitisers for frontline healthcare workers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Orion Manufacturing Services recently donated 3,000 hand sanitisers to healthcare workers across the island.
The company said the donation included both two-ounce travel-sized hand sanitisers, and eight-ounce quantities.
The donation was made to the Ministry of Health through the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation, which accepts donations on behalf of the public health sector in Jamaica.
Orion is a branch of manufacturing company Fleetwood Jamaica Limited, which specialises in personal care, beauty and sanitisation products.
Operations and business development manager at Orion, Tanya Hird said: “In times like these where our country is battling a health crisis of this magnitude, we all have to join forces to support those who are working on the frontline.
“With the recent upsurge in positive COVID-19 cases, we cannot afford for our frontline workers to run out of basic items like hand sanitisers, as something as simple as that can go a far way in helping to prevent the spread of the virus,” she added.
Courtney Cephas from the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation said, “We are truly grateful to Orion Manufacturing for this donation of hand sanitisers for our public health workers. Having our local manufacturers pitch in to support the health sector is very encouraging, and we encourage others to lend a hand where they can as well. Together, we can achieve so much more.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 on local shores, Orion has expanded its production to include the manufacturing of hand sanitisers to meet the increased demand in the local market.
The donations were done in partnership with Kohler by Tile City, and spearheaded by Victor Handal, who also donated 800 protective face screens to the cause.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy