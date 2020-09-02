Manufacturing company donates hand sanitisers for frontline healthcare workers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Orion Manufacturing Services recently donated 3,000 hand sanitisers to healthcare workers across the island.

The company said the donation included both two-ounce travel-sized hand sanitisers, and eight-ounce quantities.

The donation was made to the Ministry of Health through the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation, which accepts donations on behalf of the public health sector in Jamaica.

Orion is a branch of manufacturing company Fleetwood Jamaica Limited, which specialises in personal care, beauty and sanitisation products.

Operations and business development manager at Orion, Tanya Hird said: “In times like these where our country is battling a health crisis of this magnitude, we all have to join forces to support those who are working on the frontline.

“With the recent upsurge in positive COVID-19 cases, we cannot afford for our frontline workers to run out of basic items like hand sanitisers, as something as simple as that can go a far way in helping to prevent the spread of the virus,” she added.

Courtney Cephas from the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation said, “We are truly grateful to Orion Manufacturing for this donation of hand sanitisers for our public health workers. Having our local manufacturers pitch in to support the health sector is very encouraging, and we encourage others to lend a hand where they can as well. Together, we can achieve so much more.”

Since the onset of the COVID-19 on local shores, Orion has expanded its production to include the manufacturing of hand sanitisers to meet the increased demand in the local market.

The donations were done in partnership with Kohler by Tile City, and spearheaded by Victor Handal, who also donated 800 protective face screens to the cause.