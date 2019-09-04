Many did not make it out of Hurricane Dorian, Bahamian official says

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A senior Bahamian official says it would be “very difficult” for many people in Abacos to have survived the “sheer volume” of water that had flooded the island as a result of the passage of Hurricane Dorian earlier this week.

Director of Information Services in the Office of the Prime Minister, Kevin Harris, speaking on the Citadel Radio network here on Wednesday, said that he expects the death toll to climb as rescue workers make their way now into the areas that had been devastated by the storm, described as one of the most dangerous in recent times.

“The nature of what happened, meaning that the ocean really coming on to land, there were a number of homes and businesses completely submerged. So with the water now receding, I do believe when search and rescue get into there, by today, it is expected they will find more individuals who may have passed away during the storm,” he told radio listeners.

Bahamas Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who had undertaken an aerial visit to the Abacos Island on Tuesday, later told a news conference that two of those airlifted to New Providence for medical treatment had died, bringing the death toll to seven so far.

But he warned Bahamians “that we can expect more deaths to be recorded saying that “this is just preliminary information”.

Harris said the “sheer volume of water and the photographs and videos we had received during the storm, it would have been very difficult for a lot of people to make it out”.