Marathon extends Helping Hand to teachers

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Marathon Insurance Brokers (MIB) has extended its COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme to the island's teachers.

The Helping Hand programme, which was launched just over a month ago, saw health care workers and persons who had been laid off from their jobs, being gifted with a 50 per cent reduction in instalment payments on insurance premium loans.

With teachers now added to the mix, MIB has now decided to extend the programme for two months. This moves the closing date from June 15 to August 6, Independence Day.

According to MIB, the COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme, released some $2 million into the hands of health care and others with the 50 per cent slash in the payment of their next due premium instalment.

The decision by MIB to extend the programme to August 6, and to offer the benefit to teachers who are its clients, means that the programme will now cost the company in the range of $4 million.

“We gave consideration to the fact that many of our teachers have been working from home and using their personal resources to deliver lessons online to their students. We believe that a cash break through premium payment relief to our educators will go a long way,” said MIB chairman Richard Burgher.

He noted that while teachers will now join the beneficiaries of the programme, health care workers and other employees who have been laid off but who have not yet accessed the offer, will still be accommodated up to August 6.

According to Burgher, the decision to slash the premium by 50 per cent was an easy one for the brokerage firm and represents a major contribution to the COVID-19 fight as it immediately releases a much-needed cash relief to hard working Jamaicans.

“We are all in this together, hence the name 'COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme. So, all of our clients, long-standing or new, as long as you are a health care worker, teacher or if you have been laid off from your job, you have full access to the programme,” Burgher said.

To access the programme, MIB clients will need to login to the online portal www.mibinsure.com.

“We have made the application process very easy for everyone. Our clients will only need a copy of their pay slip to verify their status or the copy of a letter confirming that they were laid off. All of this can be easily uploaded and processed online.