Marcus Garvey Jr dies in Florida
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Marcus Garvey Jr, son of Jamaica's first national hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey, has died. He was 90 years old.
Garvey reportedly died in Wellington, Florida, on Tuesday after losing his battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Garvey, an electrical engineer, physicist, and mathematician, spent much of his life touring and lecturing across the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Africa.
He would also follow in his father's footsteps and become president general of the United Negro Improvement Association (UNIA).
His widow Jean Garvey, who spoke with New York based newspaper Caribnews said, “the departure of Marcus Jr, whom I had been married to for over 30 years, will leave a void that cannot be filled, and he will be greatly missed by numerous family, friends, and colleagues from all over the world, in many places where he had left indelible footprints.”
Garvey is survived by Jean, younger brother Dr Julius Garvey, sons Colin and Kyle-Sekou, stepdaughter Michelle Morris, and four grandchildren.
