Mario Deane's mom happy mentally ill men convicted of son's death will reunite with families

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Mercia Fraser, the mother of Mario Deane, the St James resident who was beaten to death while in custody at the Barnett Street Police Station in the parish in 2014, says she is happy that the two mentally ill men who were convicted for the incident, are to reunite with their families.

The men who pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday were released when they appeared in the St James Circuit Court yesterday.

Adrian Morgan and Marvin Orr were sentenced to five years and six months by Supreme Court judge, Justice Glen Brown. However the men, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday, have been in custody for the past six years and were set free on the basis of time served.

Justice Brown in his summation said the men had virtually served their sentence while awaiting an outcome of the case.

Fraser told OBSERVER ONLINE yesterday after the men were released, that while she won't be seeing her son again, she is happy to know that both men will be reunited with their families.

"I am relieved that these men could join their families again, but still sad that I will never see my son again. [The] feeling is overwhelming, but it seems like we are moving along," expressed Fraser.

Deane, a 31-year-old construction worker was taken into custody by the police for the possession of a ganja spliff. However, while in custody he was severely beaten and was later taken to Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James with severe injuries to the head. He died three days later.

Following the incident, the police charged Orr and Morgan, who were in custody at the time, with Deane's death. A third man, Damion Cargill, who was charged along with Orr and Morgan, was ruled unfit to answer to the charges or to stand trial. He was therefore released in July 2018 into the care of his family.

A few days after the men were charged, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) charged three police personnel who were on duty at the time of Deane's death in connection with the killing.

The three are Corporal Elaine Stewart, 51 years old; District Constable Marlon Grant, 28, and 33-year-old District Constable, Juliana Clevon.

All three were charged with manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and misconduct in a public ofﬁce. They are to return to court in September.

Fraser said she is looking forward to seeing how the matter will proceed.

"I am now looking to see where the case with the police officers is going. I don't know what to think, it always seems like a mystery that no one can solve," stated Fraser.

Anthony Lewis