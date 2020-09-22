Mark Golding signals intent to run for PNP presidency
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for St Andrew Southern, Mark Golding has signalled his intent to run for presidency of the People's National Party (PNP).
Golding, in a post via social media this morning, said: “After consultations with my family, senior leaders of the PNP and the Executive of South St Andrew, I have decided that the rebuilding of our great party is paramount. Comrades, On Your Mark”.
Last week, he rejected claims that he was opposed to outgoing PNP President Dr Peter Phillips being named Opposition leader following the party's massive defeat in the September 3 General Election.
The claims came after Golding refused to join the other 13 victorious PNP candidates in signing a letter sent to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen indicating that they supported Phillips to be named the leader of the parliamentary Opposition.
However, he later confirmed that while he did not sign the letter, he had written to the party's chairman, Fitz Jackson, indicating why he had not signed, and his reasons did not include a disagreement with his colleagues on the Opposition benches in Parliament on who should be the Opposition leader.
The letter sent via Whatsapp was later leaked.
