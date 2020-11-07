Mark Golding takes PNP top job

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Mark Golding has been elected the sixth president of the People's National Party (PNP). When the votes were tallied a short while ago, Golding emerged with 1,740 and Lisa Hanna, 1,444.

