Mark ready to run

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The race for the top job in the People's National Party (PNP) is now on in earnest with the nomination of attorney-at-law and banker Mark Jefferson Golding to contest the November 7 presidential election.

The 55-year-old Golding was officially nominated a short while ago, after presenting his nomination form with the required signatures from 24 paid-up members of the party and his $100,000 nomination fee to the party's General Secretary Julian Robinson.

Following his nomination, Golding told journalists that he is confident that he is headed for victory when the votes are counted.

“It is a wet day, but it a great day as we commence the process towards the seventh of November and we look forward to every success on the seventh of November so that we can begin the process of the unification of the party and the rebuilding of the party to make it strong and ready to resume its noble mission in Government after the next election,” said Golding.

“I am very confident that we will pull it off. We have been doing our work on the ground, we have been checking the numbers and we are very comfortable where we are now, and we just have to run through the tape,” added Golding to cheers from the 24 persons who had nominated him.

Golding also rejected claims that he is not supported by the majority of sitting PNP Members of Parliament and councillors.

“The mathematics is bit off and probably off due to the convenience of the situation, but the truth of the matter is that we are very strong with the councillors and when it comes to the Members of Parliament it is evenly balanced,” declared Golding, who will face the previously nominated Lisa Hanna in the race for the post of PNP president.

Arthur Hall