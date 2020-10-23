Mark ready to run
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The race for the top job in the People's National Party (PNP) is now on in earnest with the nomination of attorney-at-law and banker Mark Jefferson Golding to contest the November 7 presidential election.
The 55-year-old Golding was officially nominated a short while ago, after presenting his nomination form with the required signatures from 24 paid-up members of the party and his $100,000 nomination fee to the party's General Secretary Julian Robinson.
Following his nomination, Golding told journalists that he is confident that he is headed for victory when the votes are counted.
“It is a wet day, but it a great day as we commence the process towards the seventh of November and we look forward to every success on the seventh of November so that we can begin the process of the unification of the party and the rebuilding of the party to make it strong and ready to resume its noble mission in Government after the next election,” said Golding.
“I am very confident that we will pull it off. We have been doing our work on the ground, we have been checking the numbers and we are very comfortable where we are now, and we just have to run through the tape,” added Golding to cheers from the 24 persons who had nominated him.
Golding also rejected claims that he is not supported by the majority of sitting PNP Members of Parliament and councillors.
“The mathematics is bit off and probably off due to the convenience of the situation, but the truth of the matter is that we are very strong with the councillors and when it comes to the Members of Parliament it is evenly balanced,” declared Golding, who will face the previously nominated Lisa Hanna in the race for the post of PNP president.
Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy