Markland Edwards confirms vying for Portmore mayorship

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Popular radio host Markland 'Action' Edwards has confirmed his intention to become the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) mayoral candidate for the municipality of Portmore for the upcoming local government election.

Edwards released a brief statement this morning in response to “numerous media queries and innuendos on social media platforms”.

“I wish to confirm that I have submitted an application to the General Secretary of the Jamaica Labour Party, Dr Horace Chang, expressing an interest in being the party's mayoral candidate for the municipality of Portmore for the upcoming local government election,” he said.

Local government elections are due this month, but the law allows for a 90-day window. .