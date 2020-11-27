'Mask up before you talk up' this Christmas

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has taken its 'Mask Up Before You Talk Up', coronavirus (COVID-19)-prevention campaign to Montego Bay, St James.

The campaign, which is focused on getting members of the public to wear the protective gear during the upcoming festive season, is the latest component of the Government's response programme, aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus.

Speaking at the launch of the public education initiative in Sam Sharpe Square yesterday, Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said that mask-wearing will be critical during the Christmas period leading into the New Year, as there is expected to be an increase in movement with individuals shopping and visitors coming into the island.

He encouraged Jamaicans to take personal responsibility by wearing a mask and not to engage in face-to-face dialogue with persons not wearing the item.

“Basically, what we are saying to all of Jamaica is, before you allow anyone to talk to you during the season or before you talk to anybody… put on your mask or demand that the person put on their mask.

“It doesn't matter whether they are relatives, a close friend… because the truth is, this is one sure way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Dr Tufton said.

He said that a health team will be on the streets to “remind persons that they must put on their mask.”

Following the launch, Dr Tufton and a team of health workers from St James Health Services toured a section of downtown Montego Bay, where they handed out face masks, hand sanitisers and COVID-19-related information to the public.

The Mask Up Before You Talk Up initiative was launched in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on November 21.