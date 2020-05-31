Masks, public gathering protocols extended until June 30
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says public gathering and mask wearing protocols will remain in place until June 30, 2020.
Holness said gatherings in public places should not exceed 10 people.
He added that once people leave their homes they are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth.
The prime minister said he has observed a decrease in the wearing of masks, as well as the incorrect use of masks.
Holness stressed that masks must cover the nose and mouth and be worn at all times outside of the home.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
