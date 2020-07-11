Mason, businessman charged over home invasion

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - Thirty-three-year-old Ricardo Stephens, otherwise called 'Recker', a mason; and 32-year-old Jason Martin, otherwise called 'Supa', a businessman, both of Farm Pen in the parish, were charged Friday with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, malicious destruction of property and burglary.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 1:30 am on June 21, 2020 the complainant and Martin allegedly had a disagreement. On June 24, Stephens and Martin subsequently went to the complainant's house and allegedly kicked open his back door. Stephens, who was armed with a machete, and Martin with a handgun, attacked the complainant, inflicting a chop wound to his left hand.

The matter was reported and Stephens was arrested on Monday, June 29 and Martin was later arrested on Thursday, July 2. Both men were charged on Friday, July 10.

Their court dates are being finalised.