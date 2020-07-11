Mason, businessman charged over home invasion
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - Thirty-three-year-old Ricardo Stephens, otherwise called 'Recker', a mason; and 32-year-old Jason Martin, otherwise called 'Supa', a businessman, both of Farm Pen in the parish, were charged Friday with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, malicious destruction of property and burglary.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 1:30 am on June 21, 2020 the complainant and Martin allegedly had a disagreement. On June 24, Stephens and Martin subsequently went to the complainant's house and allegedly kicked open his back door. Stephens, who was armed with a machete, and Martin with a handgun, attacked the complainant, inflicting a chop wound to his left hand.
The matter was reported and Stephens was arrested on Monday, June 29 and Martin was later arrested on Thursday, July 2. Both men were charged on Friday, July 10.
Their court dates are being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy